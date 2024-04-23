Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in eastern West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured by the Israeli forces that raided Jericho city, eastern the occupied West Bank, according to local sources on Tuesday.

The director of the Jericho government hospital identified the Palestinian as Shady Jalayta, 44, who was shot by live ammunition in his chest, while one of the injured is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Jericho city and its two refugee camps -- Ein el-Sultan refugee camp and Aqbat Jabr refugee camp -- and clashed with Palestinians.

The Israeli forces used live ammunition and teargas canisters during confrontations with Palestinians, they added.

Tensions have been high across the occupied territory amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on its 200th day, resulting in the deaths of over 34,150 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 487 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since then, according to the Health Ministry.











