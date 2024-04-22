Several injured as Israeli jets strike house in southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in southern Lebanon on Monday amid reports of casualties, according to Lebanese media.

Several people were injured in the strike near the towns of Sreefa and Arzoun, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene of the attack.

Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes in the towns of Jabur and Qlayaa in southern Lebanon.

There were no reports yet about casualties or damage.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since last October when the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip that killed more than 34,100 people following a Hamas attack, amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.