A general view shows the Kalso military base after it was hit by a huge explosion on late Friday, in Babil Province, Iraq April 20, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

An airstrike targeted headquarters belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi militia group in Iraq's Babil province early Saturday, according to media reports.

Footage purportedly linked to the attack, whose source remains unknown, circulated on social media platforms.

Authorities have not issued a statement on the alleged attack.