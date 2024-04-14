Israeli war cabinet concludes meeting on ways to respond to Iran

The Israeli war cabinet concluded on Sunday a meeting to discuss ways to respond to Iran's overnight attack on the country.

Tehran's drone and missile attacks late on Saturday were launched after an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 killed several of its military commanders.

"The meeting of the war cabinet to discuss the response to the Iranian attack has ended," Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported. It did not immediately mention any other details regarding the decisions taken at the meeting.

The session took place in an underground bunker at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, according to the daily.

The security cabinet authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and war cabinet member Benny Gantz to determine how Israel will respond to Iran's retaliatory attack.

Gantz said in a televised statement that "in the face of the Iranian threat, we will build a regional alliance, and we will make Iran exact the price" when the time is right.

In the last few hours, calls within the Israeli right-wing government for an immediate response to the Iranian attack have escalated.