Israel bombs town in eastern Lebanon

Israeli aircraft on Sunday targeted a building in the town of Nabi Shith in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon after a violent night of Israeli attacks in the region.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that "an enemy airstrike targeted a building in the town of Nabi Shith in the Bekaa Valley."

No casualties were reported, according to the agency.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent raids targeting the vicinity of Jabal Safi in southern Lebanon.

The raiding aircraft also dropped a number of heavy missiles, shattering windowpanes in dozens of homes and shops in the town of Jebaa, according to the same source.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement on X: "The Israeli Air Force fighter jets targeted a significant site for manufacturing combat equipment belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah organization, in the area of Nabi Sheet in Lebanese territory."

He claimed that "the airstrike was carried out in response to the group's targeting the northern region of Israel during the past night."

There has been no comment by Hezbollah on the Israeli army's statement as yet.

The attacks coincide with Iran's retaliatory overnight attack on Israeli targets.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called ministers for a Council of Ministers emergency session on Monday to discuss the current developments.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.









