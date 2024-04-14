BROAD AIR ATTACK ...: IRANS ATTACK ON ISRAEL MAKE GLOBAL HEADLINES

Iran's retaliatory drone and missile attacks on Israel overnight hit the headlines on Sunday, as major newspapers covered the conflict that could pull the region into escalating cycle of violence.

"Broad air attack, Israel on defense," the New York Times said on its front page regarding Iran's airborne attack on Saturday, which it carried out against Israel in response to an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital.

The New York Post's lead story title read: "Iran attacks: Launches drones, missiles in first direct assault on Israel."

The Washington Post's headline on the mass drone and missile attack was: "Iran launches aerial attack at Israel."

Canadian media also mentioned the altercation. "Iran launches assault on Israel," the Toronto Star's Sunday edition wrote on its front page.

The media in UK also highlighted the conflict, with the Telegraph carrying the headline: "Iran launches swarm of kamikaze drones at Israel."

Online newspaper The Independent said "Iran launches retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel as Middle East on alert for fresh conflict."

The Iranian strikes were also the focus of French media, with Le Monde saying on its first page: "Israel hails success in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack."

Left-leaning Liberation newspaper carried a story titled "The night when Iran launched an unprecedented attack with over 300 drones and missiles against Israel" on its website.

Argentina's Clarin newspaper said "Iran attacked Israel with drones and missiles, and the crisis in the Middle East escalates to the maximum," while Brazil's JC newspaper wrote "Iran launches unprecedented attack against Israel, country is 'on alert.'"

O Estado de S.Paulo, a daily based in Sao Paulo, carried the headline: "Iran launches a direct attack on Israel and worsens the conflict in the Middle East."