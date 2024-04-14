1 killed, several injured in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

One person was killed and several others were injured on Saturday night in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, state news agency reported.

The strike targeted the town of Al-Khiyam in Marjayoun district, Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon.

Many villages and towns in the country's south were also subjected to Israeli attacks that lasted until the early morning hours.

Israeli artillery targeted the towns of Al-Khiyam, Kafrkela and Al-Adisa villages around Hula, Wadi al-Silouq, the vicinity of Deir Mimas, and the course of the Litani River.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah on Sunday said it targeted several Israeli sites in the Golan Heights in response to Israeli raids.

The Lebanese group said its fighters targeted "the Israeli sites of Nafah, Yarden and Keila in the occupied Syrian Golan heights with dozens of Katyusha rockets."

The attacks came as Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that killed several of its military commanders.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since Tel Aviv launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. The clashes and exchange of fire are said to be the deadliest since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.