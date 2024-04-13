Illegal Israeli settlers attack villages in West Bank using government weapons, says Palestinian official

A Palestinian official said on Saturday that illegal Israeli settlers are attacking villages in the West Bank using weapons given to them by the Israeli government, calling for international intervention to stop "organized gang crimes."

The illegal settlers "are trying to impose facts on the ground with the full support of the extreme right-wing government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu," head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Minister Muayyad Sha'ban, told Anadolu.

"These gangs were armed and trained by the same government. The whole world saw (Minister of National Security) Itamar Ben Gvir distributing automatic weapons to the settlers," the official said, adding that: "He distributed more than 16,000 pieces of weapons throughout the West Bank and Jerusalem."

Since Friday, they launched a massive attack on Palestinian villages in the West Bank namely Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah in the central West Bank, killing a young man and wounding dozens of Palestinians, in addition to burning more than 40 homes and dozens of vehicles.

"These gangs are also supported by decisions from the so-called Civil Administration of the army," the official said.

Sha'ban called for "international intervention to stop the right-wing government and organized gangs in the entire West Bank."

He said that what is happening in the West Bank is "an attempt by the settlers to impose a fait accompli policy, specifically since Oct. 7 and in conjunction with the war on Gaza."

Regarding the Palestinian Authority's measures, Sha'ban said: "We are providing all the means we can to strengthen citizens' steadfastness, including tents and fodder for farmers, and financial support to compensate citizens for losses, despite all the compelling financial circumstances that the Palestinian Authority is going through."

He added: "A ministerial committee will visit the village of Al-Mughayyir, survey the damages, and compensate those affected as much as possible."

Illegal Israeli settlers carried out 546 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank during the first quarter of 2024, including smashing or burning 156 vehicles, according to data by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed by settlers' gunfire since Oct. 7, including three since the beginning of 2024.

Tensions have been high across the occupied territory amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which left nearly 33,700 people dead since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

