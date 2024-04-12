Israeli settlers attack town in central West Bank

Israeli settlers on Friday attacked the town of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank and opened fire on several homes.

The head of the Al-Mughayyir Council, Amin Abu Aliya, told Anadolu that dozens of settlers attacked the town from the eastern side.

He stated that the settlers opened fire on several homes and clashed with Palestinians.

Abu Aliya pointed out that a large number of settlers were present at the entrance to the town under the protection of the Israeli army.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 462 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza, where more than 33,600 people have been killed.