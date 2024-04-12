Israeli military braces for potential Iranian attack: Report

The Israeli army on Friday approved plans for a potential strike on Iran if Israel faced an attack from Iranian territory, Israeli media reported.

"Israel on Friday was bracing for a possible attack from Iran, after understanding that Tehran would not back down from its intent to avenge the killing of a senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp's Quds force in Damascus last week, in a strike attributed to Israel," the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

It said that the Israeli army and Mossad "approved plans for an attack on Iran in the event that Israel would come under attack from Iranian territory."

"The coordination between the US and Israeli militaries has increased," it added.

Israel is on high alert amid fears of a possible Iranian attack in retaliation for an alleged Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, according to Israeli media.

At least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in the attack, including two top generals.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatened Wednesday that his country's military would strike Iran directly if Tehran launched an attack from its territory against Israel.

The escalation comes as Israel continues to wage a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack in early October by the Palestinian group Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people.

More than 33,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza and over 76,000 injured amid mass destruction and displacement.





