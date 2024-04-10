14 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in central Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa on Tuesday evening.

According to the agency, Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building in the camp on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Over 33,300 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 76,000 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now in its 186th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.