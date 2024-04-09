Gaza death toll climbs to 33,360 with no let-up in Israeli attacks

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 33,360 since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said at least 75,993 others have also been injured in the deadly offensive.

"At least 153 people were killed and 60 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has launched a retaliatory offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war, now in its 186th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.