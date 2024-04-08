2 Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes at Lebanon’s border with Israel

Two more Hezbollah fighters were killed in clashes with Israeli forces along Lebanon's border with Israel, the group said on Monday.

The group identified the two fighters as Ahmed Amin Shams El-Din and Ali Ahmed Hussein, without specifying the circumstances of their death.

The Israeli army, for its part, said Hussein was killed in an airstrike in the town of as-Sultaniyah in southern Lebanon Sunday night.

It identified Hussein as a commander of the Hujair region (Ramim Ridge) in the elite Al-Ridwan Force.

The new fatalities brought to 272 Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The escalation comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 33,200 Palestinians following a Hamas attack last October.