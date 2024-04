2 killed in terror attack in Syrian town of Cobanbey near Turkish border

A terror attack was carried Saturday in Syria with a vehicle carrying a bomb at the entrance of the Bab intersection in the north of Cobanbey province, adjacent to the Elbeyli district of Kilis in Türkiye, according to Anadolu .

Two people inside the vehicle were killed in the explosion, and one person was injured.

Security forces intensified efforts in the vicinity and initiated an investigation.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.