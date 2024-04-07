2 Israelis injured in shooting in northern West Bank

At least two Israelis were injured in a shooting near the town of Nabi Ilyas in the northern West Bank.

"Two Israelis were injured in a shooting attack toward a bus near Nabi Ilyas east of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank," the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The Israeli army radio also reported that one of the injured in the attack sustained serious injuries.

Israeli forces are pursuing the perpetrator, said the army radio without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that "a report was received of a shooting attack on Route 55 near the Nabi Ilyas junction in the Ephraim Brigade."

Israeli forces were dispatched to the spot, it added.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, where more than 33,100 people have been killed.