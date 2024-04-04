Lebanon’s Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel amid border tension

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Thursday that it had fired rockets at Israeli military sites amid growing tensions along Lebanon's border with Israel.

Hezbollah said several artillery shells were launched at the command headquarters of Liman Battalion in northern Israel.

Hezbollah fighters also struck with missiles a gathering of Israeli soldiers behind the Jal Al-Alam site in southern Lebanon.

Israeli fighter jets, meanwhile, struck a house in Yaroun in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Airstrikes also targeted the outskirts of Aytaroun and Ainata and the town of Maroun al-Ras.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, where more than 33,000 people have been killed following a Hamas attack last October.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Thursday that at least 313 people have been killed, 1,000 injured and around 100,000 others displaced by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon since Oct. 8, 2023.