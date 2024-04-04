Fundraiser to help family of American aid worker killed in Gaza exceeds goal

A fundraiser to benefit the family of Jacob Flickinger, an American Canadian aid worker killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, has exceeded its goal of CAN$100,000 ($74,100).

The GoFundMe campaign was started Wednesday by Flickinger's friend and his father has garnered CAN$138,928 (US$102,000) as of early Thursday.

Flickinger was part of a convoy that was hit that included six others who were killed from Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine.

"Jacob had been volunteering in Gaza since early March helping distribute food to Palestinians," wrote the organizers.

He left behind a partner and a baby boy.

"This GoFundMe aims to raise money to help his family reestablish themselves after his tragic death. As the sole financial provider, Jacob's family will use these funds to sustain themselves temporarily, setting up a trust for his baby boy, and helping with any flights and funeral arrangements," they said.

The US State Department said Wednesday it wants to see an Israeli investigation into the killings of seven aid workers finished as quickly as possible.

Despite coordinating movements with the Israeli army, the humanitarian organization said the convoy was hit as it was leaving a warehouse in the southern Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on a maritime route.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as "tragic," and said it was "unintentional" and pledged an independent inquiry.