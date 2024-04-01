Three wounded in Israel knife attack: emergency services

A man stabbed and wounded three people in an knife attack Sunday in a shopping mall near the Israeli town of Ashdod, emergency services said.

A police spokesperson said a "terrorist" had "stabbed three people" using two knives before being "neutralised" by local police. The official did not say whether this meant the attacker had been killed.

The attack took place in the Friendly Mall in Gan Yavne, a district next to the central town of Ashdod, Zaki Heller, spokesman of Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Paramedics are treating three casualties, some in serious condition," he said, adding that they had been taken to Assuta hospital at Ashdod.

















