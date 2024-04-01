Palestinian death toll passes 32,800 as Israel continues to pound Gaza

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 32,845 since last October, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said 75,392 others had been injured in the deadly offensive.

"At least 63 Palestinians were killed and 94 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them, it added.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people. It has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last week asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.