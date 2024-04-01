Israeli army arrests 22 more Palestinians in fresh West Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 22 more Palestinians in fresh raids across the occupied West Bank late Sunday and early Monday, according to prisoners' rights groups.

Four women were among the detainees, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

Most of the arrests took place in the cities of Ramallah, Jerusalem, Tulkarm, Jenin, Hebron, and Bethlehem, the statement added.

With the latest figures, the total number of arrests since Oct. 7 of last year rose to 7,920, according to the statement.

Tensions have been high across the occupied territory since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 455 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 32,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since last October.