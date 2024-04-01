Israel says it targeted Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Monday it targeted in spates of attacks several Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.

A military statement said fighter jets simultaneously struck around 10 Hezbollah targets in the village of Rashaya al-Fakhar.

A weapons warehouse, platforms for launching rockets, and hostile infrastructure were among the targets hit, the army claimed.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel since the outbreak of Gaza war last October. The clashes are said to be the deadliest since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.