Israel arrests sister of Hamas leader on allegations of movement ties

Israel arrested the sister of Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, from her home in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva on Monday on charges of ties with the group.

Police forces and the General Security Service (Shin Bet) arrested the 57-year-old Sabah Abdul Salam for her connection with members of Hamas and for sympathizing with the movement and incitement, Israel's public broadcaster reported.

The broadcaster claimed that documents, communication devices, and mobile phones were found in her home, in addition to other items indicating suspicion of her involvement in serious security violations.

There has been no immediate comment from Hamas on what the broadcaster reported.