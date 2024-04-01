Hamas accuses Israel of committing atrocities at Gaza hospital

Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel on Monday of committing atrocities during its raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The Israeli army withdrew from the facility early Monday after a 14-day raid, leaving behind dozens of people dead and a massive trail of destruction, according to witnesses.

In a statement, Hamas said bodies of handcuffed people were buried alive, while others were trampled by tank tracks, without providing any further details.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the allegation.

Hamas held the US administration "fully responsible for the atrocities and deliberate destruction in the Gaza Strip."

It called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other organizations "to initiate concrete procedures to investigate the crimes and atrocities committed by Israel at Al-Shifa hospital and its surroundings."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

At least 32,845 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 75,400 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.