Palestinian death toll nears 32,800 amid continued Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least 32,782 Palestinians have been killed and 75,298 injured in Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours alone left 77 people dead and 108 others injured.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Israel on Thursday to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.