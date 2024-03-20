Israeli army kills 90 Palestinians in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

The Israeli army on Wednesday announced killing 90 Palestinians over the past two days in Al-Shifa Hospital and surrounding areas in Gaza City.

In a statement, it also said it has arrested 160 others and transferred them into Israel for further interrogation, while 300 are still being interrogated at the site in the hospital.

The statement noted that the Israeli troops are still fighting in the areas around the Al-Shifa Hospital.

It claimed that the Israeli army is avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment in the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said the people held in Al-Shifa Hospital, including patients and medical teams, are without food and water under the Israeli siege imposed since the Israeli army had raided the hospital early on Monday.

It said some 250 Palestinian civilians have been killed and injured in the hospital by the Israeli forces.

Since early Monday, the Israeli army has been carrying out an offensive against Al-Shifa Hospital and its surrounding areas, putting lives of dozens of thousands of Palestinians in Al-Shifa Hospital and around it in danger.













