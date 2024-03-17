Jordan, U.S. discuss efforts for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Palestinians search the rubble of a family home following Israeli bombardment west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 16, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Jordan and the U.S. on Saturday discussed efforts to reach a "comprehensive and immediate" cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

This came during a meeting between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf in Amman.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated on X that the meeting between the two sides "focused on efforts to achieve a comprehensive and immediate cease-fire in Gaza."

Safadi emphasized the "need of stopping the war and the humanitarian disaster it causes, and ensuring the protection of civilians and the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the strip extensively, safely and without obstacles."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which 1,163 people were killed.

More than 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,546 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

