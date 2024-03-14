Israeli real estate sales event in New York City synagogue canceled following protests

An Israeli sales event planned at a synagogue in New York City to sell Palestinian real estate in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, was canceled following protests, according to a report.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the event at the Khal Bnei Avrohom Yaakov Synagogue in Brooklyn was called off for "security concerns."

Pro-Palestinian groups, which previously protested similar sales events, hailed the cancellation as a "victory."

Rich Siegel, a Jewish resident of Teaneck, New Jersey, and an organizer of an event protesting Israeli settlements, described the cancellation as a "great achievement."

Siegel told Anadolu that sales proceeded on Zoom.

"They are running scared, they are desperate. They will use every avenue they can to maintain their agenda," he said,

Siegel gained attention for his protest against sales in synagogues during a speech at the Teaneck City Council in February.

Similar sales meetings were protested by hundreds of demonstrators, including pro-peace Jews, at the Ahavath Torah Synagogue in Englewood, New Jersey, on March 5 and at the Keter Torah Synagogue in Teaneck on March 10.

These events, also organized in the US states of Texas, New Jersey, New York, as well as in the Candian cities of Toronto and Montreal, require registration and are exclusively accessible to Jewish members.