President Erdoğan: We are preventing the spread of the fire around us to our country

President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the public at his party's rally in Adliye Square in Şırnak.

Erdoğan noted the following in his speech:

This city is the host of one of the world's most beautiful love stories, Mem-u Zin. Şırnak, entrusted by Yavuz, is beautiful today with its mountains, rivers, valleys, and, most importantly, its people. We love this city for the sake of Allah, where civilization, brotherhood, faith, and the spirit of unity have pulsated for over a thousand years. We know the affection Şırnak has for us, turning its pains and joys into epics with its storytellers and folk songs. Hopefully, the blessed Ramadan will strengthen this affection. May God accept our fasts and prayers during this holy month. May God grant peace, safety, and tranquility to all the oppressed, victims, and strangers in the world.

"We have great dreams for our country and nation"

While we observe our fasts and perform our prayers in our homes and nests, the situation in our neighboring regions is far from promising. Living with the fear of something happening at any moment, struggling with the hope of finding a morsel to break the fast, we pray for the help of Allah for those who face such difficulties. The month of Ramadan is an important opportunity for expressing gratitude for the peace, security, health, and blessings we possess. If we fail to appreciate what we have and allow ourselves to be engulfed by temporary troubles, we will be ashamed when we face God. The aim of those who try to lead our nation into pessimism with mostly false news is not to replace what they criticize with something better. Their goal is to drag the country back to the days of instability, conflict, and terrorism. Those without the smallest dreams, visions, or plans for Türkiye's future carry only this intention in their bag. Yet, we have great dreams for our country and nation. We prepared our country for today with the 2023 targets. Now, we are striving to build the future of the country with the Türkiye Century. As we have always said, we have only pursued a policy of action and service.

In the past 21 years, we have poured our sweat into every inch of our homeland. We have positively impacted the lives of every individual in the country. One of the closest witnesses to the services we have rendered is Şırnak. Indeed, some have tried everything to distance us from Şırnak. They have attempted to sever our ties not only with Şırnak but with this entire region. But can a body be heartless? There can be no Türkiye without Şırnak, Mardin, or Diyarbakır. The negativities experienced in the past cannot change this reality.

"Our people have always upheld their gains"

Throughout the history of the Republic, our people have suffered, endured torment, and experienced deprivation for various reasons in many parts of our country. Underdevelopment was sought not only for this region but also for every city in the country, except for a certain segment of the population. Single-party fascism was the foremost representative of this understanding, with both material deprivation and spiritual torment. The late Menderes opened up a new horizon for our nation as the first leader to stop this trend. Although the horizon has been constantly overshadowed by coups, juntas, and guardianships, our people have always upheld their gains. Not only that, but they have also consistently chosen to strengthen national will whenever they have had the opportunity, gradually advancing their gains. Thus, authoritarian practices that marked an era have afflicted all those who wish to preserve this country's faith, culture, and values.

"We are establishing a security corridor along our southern borders"

The separatist terrorist organization is a tool employed to perpetuate the oppression system attempted to be established in these lands with single-party fascism. Of course, the state has made mistakes. However, the separatist organization has served as the pawn of a dark scenario targeting us all openly. With the democracy and development revolution we have realized in the last 21 years, both internally and externally, we have thwarted this insidious game. Now, with the security corridor we are starting to establish along our southern borders, we are completely preventing the fire around us from spreading to our country. By drawing a line between our borders and the terrorist organizations used to drag Türkiye into this fire, we are keeping both imperialists and their pawns at bay. Of course, we did not come to this point easily. It was not easy to reach a level where we could conduct our struggle with our own efforts and means. We made a lot of sacrifices. Thank God, we are reaping the rewards of our efforts.

"We have turned the game around"

Until recently, those who tried to exploit our country's resources to sell us various defense industry products from their aircraft to their tanks, helicopters to radars, are now starting to show interest in our products. Those who viewed our country as a market, our people as cheap labor, and our lands as a source of cheap raw materials for years, are now becoming our market. We have turned the game around. If we prevent any harm to the climate of stability and trust, if we protect our unity, solidarity, and brotherhood, if we do not give a chance to those who seek to sow discord among us, and if we turn our capabilities into opportunities through hard work, rest assured, with God's permission, we will achieve even more.

"No one can hinder the dawn of Türkiye Century"

Pay no attention to those who predict doom. Türkiye's future, horizon, and luck are all bright. No one should worry. No one can hinder the dawn of Türkiye Century. Now, we are not only more determined but also stronger. As we rid ourselves of the burdens that wasted our time and energy for years, we are progressing faster on the path to developing our country and enriching our nation. We are on the verge of including our country among the top 10 in the world in terms of democracy, infrastructure, economy, and social support. Currently, in terms of gross national income based on purchasing power parity, we rank 11th in the world. With a little more effort, work, and production, God willing, we will succeed in this endeavor. By providing employment to everyone, increasing our national income, multiplying our per capita income, and sheltering the needy and the stranger, we will definitely reach our goals. We want your support in the local elections to fight this struggle together with all our cities. The support of Şırnak, in particular, is of special importance to us.

"We invested 100 billion liras in Şırnak"

The most concrete examples of our policy of action and service are the investments we have made in our cities. With this understanding, we invested 100 billion liras in Şırnak. In education, we constructed 4,244 new classrooms. We brought Şırnak University to our city. In youth and sports, we opened high-capacity dormitories for 2,476 people. We built 4 youth centers, Şırnak City Stadium, and 38 sports facilities. We are currently in the tender stage for the construction of the 10,000-seat Cizre Stadium. We allocated a total of 10 billion liras in aid to needy citizens. In healthcare, we brought a total of 64 healthcare facilities to our city, including 8 hospitals with 545 beds.