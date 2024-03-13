Palestinian minor shot dead in alleged knife attack in West Bank

A Palestinian minor was shot dead by Israeli forces in an alleged stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local media.

The minor was killed near a military checkpoint west of Beit Jala city, south of occupied East Jerusalem, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper identified the child as Muhammed Abu Hamed, 15, from the Palestinian village of al-Khader.

According to Israeli media, the boy was "neutralized" by security forces after he pulled out a knife and that two Israelis were slightly injured in the alleged attack.

His death brought to three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank on Wednesday after two men lost their lives to Israeli fire during a military raid in Jenin city.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

At least 432 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,700 others injured by Israeli fire, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, where nearly 31,200 people have been killed.