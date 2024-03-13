Israeli strike kills 1, injures 3 in Lebanon’s Tyre

One person was killed and three others injured in an Israeli drone strike in the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon on Wednesday, state media said.

The strike targeted a vehicle and motorbike south of Tyre, leaving them in flames, National News Agency reported. Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene of the attack.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in Marjayoun Plain, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

Hostilities flared as Israel continues its military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 31,000 since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas cross-border incursion.

At least 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon, including 240 Hezbollah fighters, since then. Nearly 20 Israelis have also been killed, according to Israeli figures.