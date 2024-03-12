U.S., Jordan conduct humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza

Planes drop humanitarian aid over Gaza Strip as the Israeli attacks and blockades continue to cause famine in Gaza City, Gaza on March 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

The U.S. and Jordan conducted additional humanitarian aid airdrops Tuesday into the Gaza Strip.

"U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

The operation included Jordanian providing food and a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft, it said.

"A U.S. C-130 dropped approximately 5,280 pounds of food, including rice, flour, pasta, and canned food, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza," it said, adding that the Department of Defense (DOD) humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering.

"These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries," it said.