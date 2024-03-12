Ship carrying 200 tons of food for Gazans from 2 charity organizations set to sail from Southern Cyprus

A humanitarian aid ship carrying 200 tons of food from two international charity organizations, Spain-based Open Arms and the US-based World Central Kitchen, is set to sail from Southern Cyprus and head to the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

"This opens up the maritime humanitarian corridor to the (Gaza) Strip, in a highly complex mission that we hope will be the first of many to alleviate the humanitarian emergency facing the population," Open Arms wrote on X.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.