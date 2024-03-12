Qatar says Israel and Hamas 'not near' Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel and Hamas are not close to reaching a ceasefire deal, but talks are still ongoing, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday.



"I cannot offer any time frame sadly at the moment. The situation is very complicated on the ground. We are not near a deal," he told a press briefing in Qatar.



"We are not seeing both sides converging on a language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of the deal, but we remain hopeful and we continue pushing for a deal to happen in the near future," al-Ansari added.



Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been negotiating a ceasefire in the Gaza war for weeks.



The mediators had hoped to reach an agreement by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began on Monday in many countries. In addition to a ceasefire, they want the release of Israeli hostages who have been kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on southern Israel.



