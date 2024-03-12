Gaza medics report Israeli troops beat and humiliated them following hospital raid, BBC reveals

Palestinian medical personnel in Gaza recounted to the BBC instances of being blindfolded, detained, stripped, and subjected to physical abuse by Israeli soldiers following a raid on their hospital last month.

Ahmed Abu Sabha, a doctor at Nasser Hospital, detailed his week-long detention where he endured attacks including being bitten by muzzled dogs and having his hand broken by an Israeli soldier.

His testimony closely aligns with accounts provided by two other medical professionals who opted to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation.

According to the reports, they were subjected to humiliation, beatings, cold water dousing, and prolonged kneeling in uncomfortable positions. The medical staff were held for days before being released.

The BBC shared these allegations with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who did not directly respond to the accusations but denied causing harm to medical personnel during their operation, stating that any abuse of detainees goes against IDF regulations.

The IDF raided Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital, one of the few functional hospitals in Gaza, on February 15, claiming intelligence suggested the presence of Hamas operatives and hostages taken by Hamas on October 7.

Footage captured secretly on February 16, the day of the medics' detention, was shared with the BBC, revealing individuals stripped to their underwear kneeling with hands behind their heads outside the hospital's emergency building. The hospital's general manager, Dr. Atef Al-Hout, described the scene as shameful and stated that those who attempted to move were subjected to violence.

The IDF responded to these scenes, explaining that during the arrest process, suspects are often required to surrender their clothes for search purposes and for security reasons, clothes may not be immediately returned.

Medical staff recounted being beaten in the hospital building and transported to a detention facility while unclothed.

Dr. Abu Sabha described elements of his detention as torture, including prolonged standing and other forms of punishment. An expert in humanitarian law expressed deep concern over the accounts, stating that some clearly constituted cruel and inhumane treatment.

The BBC conducted a thorough investigation, speaking to various individuals including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and displaced persons. The names of 49 detained medical personnel were provided, with 26 corroborated by multiple sources.

The three medics who shared their detention experiences publicly for the first time, including Dr. Abu Sabha, remained consistent in their testimonies, which were independently verified.

Five families reported their loved ones missing, while the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed receiving numerous calls from individuals reporting missing family members, including medics from Nasser Hospital.