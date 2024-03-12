Civilians in Israel, Palestine ‘cannot be abandoned': UN official

Civilians in Israel and Palestine "cannot be abandoned," the top UN official on sexual violence in conflict said Monday.

"Civilians and their families in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territory cannot be abandoned by the international community," Pramila Patten told the UN Security Council, where she provided a snapshot of her recent report on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"Survivors of sexual violence and persons at risk must be protected and supported. We cannot fail them," she added.

Patten said she visited Israel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 14 on a mission intended to gather, analyze and verify reports on sexual violence linked to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

"In view of UN-verified information I had received on incidents of CRSV (Conflict-related Sexual Violence) allegedly committed by Israeli security forces and settlers against Palestinian women and men, one of the agreed parameters was a visit to the occupied West Bank to engage with the Palestinian authorities on these issues and to raise such concerns with the Israeli authorities," she said.

Considering the ongoing hostilities, Patten said she did not request to visit Gaza, where other UN entities are operational, including some that monitor sexual violence.

"The mission was conducted in strict adherence with established UN standards and methodologies and in accordance with the principles of independence, impartiality, objectivity, transparency, integrity and 'do no harm,' including in relation to guarantees of confidentiality and the protection of victims and witnesses," she said.

In terms of findings on sexual violence, she said they found "clear and convincing" information that sexual violence including rape, sexualized torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment has been committed against hostages.

"What I witnessed in the occupied West Bank was a climate of intense fear and insecurity, with women and men terrified and deeply disturbed over the ongoing tragedy in Gaza," Patten said, adding that concerns had been raised over invasive body searches, unwanted touches, threats of rape against women and inappropriate and prolonged forced nudity among detainees.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

More than 31,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.