3 more Hezbollah fighters killed in cross-border clashes with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said three of its fighters were killed in cross-border clashes with Israeli forces.

The slain fighters are identified as Jaafar Ali Marji, Ali Jaafar Marji, and Hassan Jaafar Marji, a Hezbollah statement released on Saturday said.

Hezbollah did not provide further details.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 239.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 31,000 victims following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.





