63 women in Gaza killed daily amid Israeli brutal war: UN refugee agency

At least 63 women in Gaza are killed daily as a result of the Israeli war, with the majority being mothers, The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported on Friday.

"On International Women's Day, the women in Gaza continue to endure the consequences of this brutal war," the agency wrote on X.

"At least 9,000 women have been killed, and many more are under the rubble," the statement added.

The UN agency also noted: "On average, 63 women are killed in Gaza per day - 37 are mothers who leave their families behind."

The Gaza media office said Friday that at least 8,900 Palestinian women have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli war on the enclave erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, amid Israeli ongoing "humiliation" against surviving women.

More than 30,878 Palestinians have been killed and over 72,400 others injured in Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Palestinian groups estimate that thousands of Palestinians have been detained by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.