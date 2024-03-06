French minister says Israeli operations in Gaza must stop

Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for treatment following the Israeli attacks on the house belonging to the Selman family in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on March 05, 2024. (AA Photo)

Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip must stop, as the humanitarian situation there is "intolerable," France's minister of state for development and international partnerships said Tuesday.

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou stressed the "absolute necessity" for Israel to comply with international humanitarian law.

Her remarks came during a session in parliament where French opposition lawmaker Thomas Portes raised concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

Portes, a lawmaker from the La France Insoumise (LFI - France Unbowed) party, said at least 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in 151 days of war against Gaza -- 210 per day, eight per hour and one every seven minutes.

Recalling an interim ruling in January against Israel by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands, he said the Israeli government continues to "trample international law," although 41 days have passed since then.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ. The ruling ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Criticizing Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne's stance on Gaza, Portes said: "How long will France continue to watch the massacre in Gaza without taking action?"

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

At least 30,631 Palestinians have since been killed and 72,043 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.