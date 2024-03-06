86 more Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israel, bringing tally since Oct. 7 to 30,717

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 jumped to 30,717, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Wednesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught on Gaza enters its 152nd day.

The ongoing onslaughts have also injured 72,156 Palestinians, it added.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed nine massacres across the Gaza Strip, killing 86 people and injuring 113 others.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

The Gaza-based ministry noted that the Israeli army has so far killed 348 medical staff, and arrested 269 others, including directors of hospitals in the Northern Governorate of the Gaza Strip and in Khan Younis in the south.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



