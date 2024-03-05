Israeli army conducts several raids across West Bank

The Israeli army on Tuesday carried out several raids across the occupied West Bank, arresting a number of Palestinians and demolishing a Palestinian home.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided the Kafr Dan town, near the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem, in the northern West Bank. Other raids were also reported in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho city, eastern West Bank, and in Kobar village, near Ramallah, central West Bank.

The Israeli army stormed into several homes in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, and clashed with Palestinian armed men in the camp, they added.

In the Kafr Dan town, the Israeli army's bulldozers demolished the home of Palestinian detainee Abdullah Massad, who is accused by the Israeli authorities of aiding an attack against Israeli settlers that left three settlers dead in April last year.

The Israeli army detained several Palestinians from the Kobar village, including the wife and sister of Nael al-Barghouthi, the longest-serving Palestinian detainee in Israeli jails.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 410 Palestinians from the West Bank have been killed by the Israeli forces and settlers since Oct. 7, in addition to over 4,600 others injured.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.