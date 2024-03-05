Israel kills 97 more Palestinians in Gaza, bringing total deaths since Oct. 7 to 30,631

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has jumped to 30,631, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught on Gaza enters its 151st day.

The ongoing onslaughts have also injured 72,043 Palestinians, it added.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 10 massacres across the Gaza Strip, killing 97 people and injuring 123 others.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.