Israel fighter jets bomb Hezbollah targets in Lebanon amid rising tensions

The Israeli army said Monday that its warplanes struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon as tension continued to escalate along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

A military statement said the attacks targeted a Hezbollah compound in the town of Chihine and a military site in the town of Aita al-Shaab.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

The Israeli army said Monday's raids came in response to rocket fire from southern Lebanon which left a foreign laborer dead and seven others injured.

There was no comment yet from Hezbollah on the report.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the clashes first erupted last October. Nearly 20 Israelis have also been killed, according to Israeli figures.





















