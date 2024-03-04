Gaza death toll rises to 30,534 as Israeli attacks kill 124 more Palestinians over past day

At least 124 Palestinians were killed and 210 others injured over the last 24 hours as Israel continued its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The Israeli occupation committed 13 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 124 martyrs and 210 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continued its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 30,534 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 71,920 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.







