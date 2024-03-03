Hezbollah fires missile at Israeli military facility

Hezbollah announced Sunday that it had targeted an Israeli military site near the southern Lebanese border, while Israeli airstrikes continued in different areas in the south.

The Lebanon-based resistance group said in a statement that it "targeted the Jal al-Alam site with a Burkan missile (short-range missile), and achieved a direct hit."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that "the Israeli enemy opened fire with heavy machine guns towards the outskirts of the town of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma al-Shaab, and Ramiya."

Tension flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 30,410 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.