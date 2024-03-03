'Enough, please': Pope Francis calls for cease-fire in Gaza

Pope Francis delivers his speech to the crowd, from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, during the weekly Angelus prayer in The Vatican on March 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Pope Francis on Sunday urged efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza, saying, "Enough, please."

"I carry in my heart with pain the suffering the people of Palestine and Israel," the pontiff said in his weekly Angelus message.

He called for an end to the conflict, saying the immense destruction causes pain and has terrible consequences for the small and defenseless.

"Is this really how we plan to build a better world? Stop, Enough," he added.

He also reiterated his desire for the release of hostages and increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack led by Hamas, in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

At least 30,410 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 71,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents in the north where the Thursday shootings took place, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.