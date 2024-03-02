Death toll climbs to 30,320 as 92 more Palestinians killed in Gaza

At least 92 Palestinians were killed and 156 others injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 92 martyrs and 156 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continued its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 30,320 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 71,533 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.