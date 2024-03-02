7 Israeli hostages killed in airstrikes on Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said on Friday that seven Israeli hostages were killed in airstrikes on Gaza, bringing the death toll of hostages to 70.

"We previously announced that our contact had been lost with our fighters who were guarding a number of enemy hostages in our faithful strip, and we suspected that some hostages have been killed as a result of the Israeli airstrikes," said Al-Qassam Spokesperson Abu Ubaida in a statement.

He said that "after examination and verification over the past few weeks, it has been confirmed to us that a number of our fighters have been martyred, and seven of the enemy hostages in the strip have been killed as a result of Zionist bombing."

The statement published the names of three hostages in both Arabic and Hebrew, including "Hayim Gershon Perry, Yoram Etaq Mitzger, and Amiram Israel Kuper."

He pointed out that "Al-Qassam Brigades will later announce the names of the other four dead after confirming their identities."

Ubaida said that "the number of enemy hostages killed as a result of the enemy army's military operations in the Gaza Strip may exceed seventy prisoners," noting that they have always sought to preserve the lives of the hostages, "but it has become clear that the enemy's leadership deliberately kills its hostages to get rid of this issue."

The Al-Qassam Brigades posted on their account on X a picture of one of the Israelis killed and commented that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left his friends to face their fate alone without rescuing them."

At the end of 2023, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they suspected five Israeli hostages were killed due to the ongoing Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, after announcing the loss of contact with the group responsible for them.

This is not the first time that Al-Qassam has announced the loss of contact with groups responsible for prisoners in Gaza. On Nov. 18, 2023 the brigades announced that they lost contact with a group responsible for protecting Israeli hostages, and the fate of hostages and their captors is unknown.

Doha, alongside Cairo and Washington, is overseeing negotiations to reach a prisoner exchange deal and a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip between Tel Aviv and Palestinian factions, with sources suggesting that this could happen before the upcoming Ramadan expected on March 11.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 30,035 Palestinians have since been killed and over 70,457 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.