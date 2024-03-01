Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said on Thursday that it targeted a Hezbollah military structure in the Blida area in southern Lebanon.

"Fighter jets targeted a military structure affiliated with the Hezbollah in the Blida area, where an armed individual was detected," the army said in a statement.

"In addition, army forces launched an offensive to remove a potential threat from Hezbollah elements in the Mays al-Jabal area," it added.

Hezbollah said Thursday that one of its members was killed in clashes with the Israeli army along the southern border of Lebanon, raising the group's death toll since Oct. 8 to 220.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel since October of last year amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.