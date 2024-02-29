Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire near the West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday, according to local media.

Israeli forces raided the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus, triggering clashes with angry Palestinians, witnesses said.

A young man was shot in the abdomen during the raid and was later pronounced dead, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 411 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,600 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.