Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 rises to 29,954

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has jumped to 29,954, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came as the Israeli deadly onslaught against Gaza entered its 145th day.

It also said that 70,325 other people have also been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

The statement said that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 8 "massacres" across the Gaza Strip, leaving 76 people dead and 110 others injured.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.